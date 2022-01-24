Omicron variant infection cases in HCMC relate to imported patient

The woman identified as infected with the Omicron variant is a 41-year-old woman with Vietnamese nationality in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District. The woman received three doses of the Covid vaccine before entering Vietnam.

She was isolated at arriving in Vietnam’s Nha Trang in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa and tested positive when she returned to Ho Chi Minh City.

Two new cases with results of sequencing Omicron infection are male and are related to patients infected with Omicron before.

Specifically, the first case is a 25-year-old patient in Ward 17 in Binh Thanh District, a cousin of another patient who lives in a commercial service apartment complex in District 11. This patient has received 2 vaccines.

From December 28, this person was introduced to work as a security guard at the home of the woman entering Vietnam from the US.

The second case is a 28-year-old patient, a doctor in the emergency department of a large hospital. This person having all three doses of the vaccine lives in the same house with the patient in a commercial and service apartment complex in District 11,.

Regarding the imported case, the city recorded five other cases of Omicron infection in the community in Ho Chi Minh City. With these data, healthcare workers evaluated community-based Omicron mutant infections that were contracted from the imported case, according to Dr. Vinh Chau. He recommended donning masks to prevent being infected with the new variant.

The People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City has just been directed to speed up the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The city authorities ordered departments and the people's committee in Thu Duc City to accelerate the administration of the booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 18 years old up and the second doses of Covid vaccine for children from 12 -17 years old.

Furthermore, the committee noted to pay special attention to people at high risk. If necessary, local administrations and the local health sector must organize mobile healthcare teams to inoculate people of the high-risk group and disadvantaged people.

Districts and Thu Duc City must carry out tests and isolation in business facilities but not make it difficult for businesses and residents in the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

The municipal People's Committee also requested to increase information to encourage people, workers, and employees to strictly observe regulations on epidemic prevention, especially during the process of moving back to their hometown, activities on Tet holiday, and returning to their hometown.

