Old woman from US becomes HCMC’s 13th Omicron case

The person infected is an old Vietnamese American woman who arrived in Tan Son Nhat Airport on January 10 and was confirmed to have Covid-19. The patient was immediately quarantined for treatment at the field hospital No.12.



The patient with underlying medical conditions of diabetes, Myocardial ischemia and final-stage blood cancer has shortness of breath. She felt too tired and sluggish, and had urinary incontinence with the presence of leg swelling. She then was transferred to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.

The result from genome sequencing released by the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) showed the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in the sample from the positive test of the woman on January 14.

All 12 Omicron infection cases isolated for treatment at the No. 12 field hospital in HCMC were discharged from the infirmary.

The city’s health sector has asked the competent departments, units and local authorities of districts, wards and communes to strengthen supervision and management of people entering the city from abroad to prevent cases of importing the new variant of Omicron; tracing and identifying the contacts of all suspected people.





By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh