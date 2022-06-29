Number of weekly dengue cases in HCMC continues to rise

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son visits and encourages a pediatric patient who is under dengue fever treatment at District 8 Hospital on June 27.



Up to now, the city recorded a total of 18,976 dengue cases, an increase of 151.6 percent over the same period with 7,542 cases, comprising 311 severe cases.After a week, the rate of severe patients to the total number of dengue cases was 1.6 percent, an increase of over four times over the same period with 33 out of 7,542.This week, 21 districts and Thu Duc City in HCMC excluding District 12 are facing a dengue fever “emergency” with 2,548 cases, up 611 cases over the past four weeks and a death related to the disease rising total death to ten from the beginning of the year to now.At that time, there were 825 hand, foot, and mouth disease cases, a decrease of 217 cases over four weeks ago. By the 25th week, HCMC had a total of 7,634 infections with hands, foot, and mouth disease.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong