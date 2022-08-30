  1. Health

Number of dengue fever cases in HCMC tends to decrease

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control said that although the number of dengue fever cases last week from August 22 to August 28 decreased by more than 21 percent compared to the average of four weeks ago, but it was still higher than the same period in previous years.
As of last week, HCMC did not record any new hand foot and mouth disease-hit places. Particularly, the city confirmed 2,532 dengue fever cases, the number of inpatients declined by nearly 34 percent and outpatients decreased by nearly 7 percent without any death. 

In the past week, the whole city recorded 165 new dengue outbreaks in 98 wards and communes in 19 out of 21 districts and Thu Duc City.

From the beginning of the year to now, 18 people have died from the disease, and 48,756 cases were infected with dengue increasing six times over the same period in 2021. 

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

