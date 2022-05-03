Nobody succumbed to Covid-19 in Vietnam today

Diagram of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam

At the same time, the country has 1,825 more people recovered from the disease.

The capital city of Hanoi has recorded 711 cases while other northern provinces of Phu Tho, Yen Bai, Quang Ninh, Tuyen Quang, Vinh Phuc, Bac Kan, Lao Cai, Thai Binh, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh, Ha Giang, Bac Ninh, Son La, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Lang Son and Dien Bien reported 242, 147, 141, 119, 115, 90, 89, 80, 51, 49, 33, 33, 29, 29, 28, 27, 27, 26, and 26 respectively. Other provinces and cities including Nghe An with 113 cases, Da Nang with 59 cases, Lam Dong with 52 cases, Ha Tinh with 45 cases, Quang Binh with 38 cases, Ba Ria - Vung Tau with 35 cases, Binh Phuoc with 26 cases, Ha Nam with 25 cases, Hung Yen with 25 cases, Hai Duong with 23 cases, Gia Lai with 20 cases , HCMC with 19 cases, Binh Duong with 18 cases, Thanh Hoa with 17 cases, Ca Mau with 14 cases, Tay Ninh with 13 cases, Hai Phong with 11 cases, Vinh Long with 11 cases, Bac Giang with 8 cases, Phu Yen with 8 cases, Binh Dinh with 6 cases, Khanh Hoa with 5 cases, Quang Tri with 4 cases, Quang Ngai with 4 cases, Thua Thien - Hue with 4 cases, Dak Nong with 3 cases, Can Tho with 3 cases, Ben Tre with 2 cases, An Giang with 2 cases, Dong Nai with one cases, Long An with one cases, Dong Thap with one cases and Kien Giang with one cases also reported

The average number of new cases recorded in the country in the past 7 days is 5,121 cases a day.

Regarding treatment, 1,825 more people with Covid-19 were today announced to be cured, bringing the number of recoveries to 9,267,281 people. In particular, within the past 24 hours, the country has not recorded any deaths from Covid-19 and from July 2021 to now is the first day, Vietnam has no deaths from Covid-19.

Up to now, the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Vietnam is still 43,044 cases, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total number of cases.

Healthcare workers have carried out more than 39.4 million tests from April 27 to now on over 85.8 million people.

On May 2, roughly 13,923 doses of Covid-19 vaccine jabs were injected. Thus, the total number of vaccines that have been injected is more than 215 million shots.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Uyen Phuong