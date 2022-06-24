No monkeypox cases recorded in Vietnam so far: Foreign Ministry

Illustrative image. (Photo: Getty Images)

She made the statement at a regular press briefing held in Hanoi while responding to reporters’ question on Vietnam's response to the risk of the monkeypox epidemic, which has been spreading around the world, including Singapore and the Republic of Korea.

"Being aware of this issue and the need to protect people's safety, and with global cases of monkeypox continuing, the Ministry of Health has sent a document to relevant agencies and localities suggesting strengthened surveillance, prevention and early detection of cases at border gates and medical facilities, especially those returning from countries where the disease has been reported,” she said.

Communication campaigns have been launched to raise people's awareness about the disease as well as prevention and control measures, Hang added.

The Vietnamese press has continued to update information on disease prevention and control. Authorities will continue to coordinate with the World Health Organization to closely monitor the epidemic to promptly implement appropriate prevention and control measures, she said.

Vietnamplus