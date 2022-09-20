NIHE works to ensure enough Moderna vaccine for children





Relating to the lack of Moderna vaccine for children from 6 to under 12 years old in several localities, NIHE said that it has fully supplied the Moderna vaccine to cities and provinces to give priority to the second dose for children from 6 to under 12 years old who have received the first dose of this vaccine. However, some localities have used the Moderna vaccine as a booster for adults, leading to a shortage of the Moderna vaccine for children.

Localities explained that many families with children who have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine did not take their children to get the second dose or their children got sick or infected with Covid-19; thus , the immunization must be delayed.

Moreover, the Moderna vaccine can only be used up to 30 days after thawing.

To support localities that are lacking vaccines, NIHE has transferred vaccines between localities in addition to coordination with UNICEF to get more Moderna vaccines.

According to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE), over the past time, the Institute has received aid and distributed nearly 9.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine (0.25ml) to provinces and cities to deploy vaccination for children from 6 to under 12 years old.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology required provinces and cities to give priority to the second shot for children from 6 to under 12 years old who have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan