Nationwide vaccination for children starts in November

In Vietnam's vaccine rollout, the Covid-19 vaccines Comirnaty (BioNTech/Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna) are now available for all people aged 12 -17 years. Two dose the vaccines of 0.3 mL each will be administered three or four weeks apart.

The Ministry of Health reported 5,519 new coronavirus cases in Vietnam on Sunday including 15 imported cases and 5,504 locally transmitted cases in 46 cities and provinces across the country. Moreover, the Ministry announced 1,998 recoveries and 53 fatalities.

By Nguyen Quoc -Translated by Uyen Phuong