National Ethics Committee approves phase 3 study of homemade Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnamese-made Covid-19 vaccine Nanocovax has been approved by the National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research.



According to President of the National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research, Professor Truong Viet Dung, Nanocovax vaccine is safe and produces immune response.

All dossiers and data presenting information about the search for the only made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine have been submitted to the MoH’s Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medicinal Ingredients for emergency use authorization.

As of now, Nanocovax completed its third phase of clinical trial on 13,000 volunteers who fully received two doses of the vaccine.

It is the second time that the National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research held a meeting on assessment of clinical trial reports of Nanocovax and evaluation of its safety and the generation of immune response. Nanocovax is Vietnam’s first Covid-19 vaccine that is allowed to implement clinical trials performed in people.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh