MoT requires stable supply of medical equipment, supplies for Covid-19 combat

SGGP
Amid the high demand of using medical equipment, especially SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test kits and pulse oximeter Sp02 causing the supply shortage, the Ministry of Health (MoT) yesterday sent an official letter to units of production, trading and importing medical equipment and supplies to promptly prepare and build plans to ensure the supply sources.
MoT required the units to proactively find appropriate materials for production, imported products of medical equipment and supplies serving for Covid-19 combat, rapid antigen test kits for SARS-CoV-2 and pulse oximeter Sp02; sell the products with stabilized prices. 

Besides, the MoT required the distributors, retailers to perform price listing, not to collect products and increase the price, not to sell to purchasing units and speculate to increase the price sharply when the market is rare and in high demand.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Huyen Huong

