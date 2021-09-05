More than 3,100 children Covid-19 patients under treatment in HCMC

Medical workers take samples for Covid-19 testing. (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, the city is treating 42,862 patients, including 3,106 children under the ages of 16, 2,770 critically ill patients on ventilators, and 22 patients with ECMO intervention. On September 4, 2,266 patients were discharged from the hospital, raising the total number of recovered patients from January 1, 2021, to now to 122,775. There were 256 deaths on the day.



The total number of vaccines that HCMC has administered by September 3 is 6,321,049 doses, an increase of 52,722 injections compared to the previous day. The total number of people with the first dose is 5,923,063, and that with the second dose is 397,986. The number of people over 65 years old and people with background disease being vaccinated is 691,358.



From April 27 to September 3, the city had taken 1,673,162 test samples, including 1,026,676 single samples and 646,486 pooled ones, from 6,006,140 people in quarantine areas, lockdown areas, buildings, residential areas, industrial parks, and export processing zones. The total number of samples without results was 9,144, including 5,588 single samples and 3,556 pooled ones.



The city has organized mobile medical stations to take care of and monitor F0 under home treatment. When conducting quick testing and detecting F0 cases, mobile medical stations will grasp information quickly and process it promptly, contributing to reducing the pressure on hospitals. HCMC has also distributed medicine bags A, B, and C for F0 to treat at home.



By September 3, the number of Covid-19 cases being isolated, monitored, and treated at home was 109,728 people. Particularly, 84,138 cases were isolated at home as soon as they were detected, and 25,590 people were isolated after leaving the hospitals.



The number of Covid-19 cases being isolated, monitored, and treated at concentrated isolation facilities in districts was 23,819 people. The number of F1 cases under concentrated isolation was 2,823. The number of F1 cases being isolated at home was 20,947.

