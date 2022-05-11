More than 10 million Vietnamese people have e-vaccine passports



The electronic vaccine passport will be displayed on the Electronic Health Book application, PC-Covid, or on the look-up page, the Ministry of Health is under construction and will announce it soon.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has proposed the Ministry of Public Security add the function of displaying vaccine passports on the VNEID application. Currently, the two ministries are working together to soon complete it. Therefore, people need to go to the above applications to check if they have a vaccine passport or not.

Vietnam's electronic vaccine passport uses standards issued by the World Health Organization and the European Union which are currently being used in 62 countries and in the near future more countries will use it.

Also on the same day, Australian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Mark Tattersall and Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen attended the official handover ceremony of more than 7.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for children at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. These new Covid-19 vaccine doses will add to the 7.8 million adult doses that Australia previously shared with Vietnam.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan