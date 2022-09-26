More children infected with Adenovirus

A doctor examines a baby



Dr. Le Kien Ngai, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control in the National Children's Hospital talked with an SGGP reporter more about this virus and its related illnesses.

In fact, the number of Adenovirus cases has increased continuously in recent times, showing that there are many Adenovirus pathogens in the community. Furthermore, studies have made it clear that the virus can survive for up to 30 days on environmental surfaces.

The Adenoviruses are usually spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, the air by coughing and sneezing, and touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.

Therefore, the opportunity to create a transmission route of Adenovirus is very common, especially in crowded places, collective activities in enclosed spaces, as well as with subjective people who neglect hand hygiene, and surface cleaning. Thus, any individual is highly likely to be infected with Adenovirus and they will become a new source of infection, even a source of infection without symptoms.

In addition to its obvious pathogenic role in the respiratory system, the Adenovirus can also affect patients’ gastrointestinal tract. An infection in the gastrointestinal tract may cause diarrhea. However, recently, Adenovirus is suspected of being attributable to an increase in mysterious hepatitis in some countries. Accordingly, the health sector must work to curb the increasing number of Adenovirus infections and pay attention to clinical, epidemiological, and community aspects to have timely and appropriate response measures.

Adenovirus is a viral agent that commonly causes moderate to severe inflammation of the respiratory system. There is also a very small percentage of adenoviruses that cause diseases in the gastrointestinal tract, causing cystitis or meningitis.

In particular, the diseases caused by the virus are common all year round and at all ages. Through the regular infectious disease surveillance system, the National Children's Hospital detected a rapid increase in patients with a positive adenovirus test who came to the hospital for examination and treatment, especially from the third week of August until now, when the number of cases of the following week doubled compared to the previous week.

Thus, the warning that infectious diseases are at risk of returning and breaking out after the Covid-19 pandemic is gradually becoming true. When life has returned to the new normal, but without keeping alert to diseases and maintaining prevention, Covid-19 and other infectious diseases of a similar nature will break out.

Vietnam does not have a specific vaccine for the Adenovirus, so people should abide by prevention measures including hand hygiene, surface hygiene, ensuring a well-ventilated environment, proper nutrition, and good control of underlying diseases and chronic diseases in both adults and children.

At the same time, it is necessary to carry out full vaccination against diseases, including the Covid-19 vaccine. When children with respiratory infections have symptoms such as fatigue, poor appetite, and breathing problems, parents should take their children immediately to a medical facility for examination, identification of the cause, and timely treatment.

According to the National Children's Hospital, since the beginning of this year, the hospital has recorded 1,406 cases of Adenovirus, including seven deaths. Particularly from August to September 22, the number of Adenovirus cases detected was more than 1,316 cases.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Dan Thuy