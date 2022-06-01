Monkeypox can be cured and prevented with vaccine

People with monkeypox usually have symptoms including rash or lesions on the skin

People with monkeypox usually have symptoms such as fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, intense asthenia (lack of energy), swollen lymph nodes, and a rash or lesions on the skin. The palms of the hands and soles of the feet usually begin within 1-3 days of the onset of the fever.

Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, then may scab, dry out, and fall off. The rash tends to be concentrated on the face, palms, and soles of the feet. They can also appear on the mouth, genitals, and eyes. Notably, WHO said, most people who are infected with this strain of monkeypox recover in two to four weeks without specific treatment.

According to WHO, smallpox in monkeys can be transmitted from animals to humans. In particular, monkeypox is also transmitted from person to person through close contact. The virus can also be passed from a pregnant woman to her unborn baby through the placenta.

To prevent the risk of infection, WHO recommends limiting contact with people with suspected or confirmed diseases. People with monkeypox should wear a mask and close contacts should also wear a mask and use gloves if they have to come into direct contact with the lesions of the sick person. Also, medical workers advised people to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after coming into contact with an infected person.

With that, a newer vaccine developed for smallpox (MVA-BN, also known as Imvamune, Imvanex, or Jynneos) was approved in 2019 for use in preventing monkeypox but is not yet widely available. WHO is working with manufacturers to improve accessibility. People who received vaccinations against smallpox in the past still have protection against monkeypox.

According to Professor Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, through surveillance, Vietnam has not yet recorded cases of monkeypox, but the Ministry of Health continued to request health watchdogs in localities to strengthen surveillance and detect suspected cases at border gates, especially those returning from countries where monkeypox is endemic.

According to the WHO update, since the first case was detected in the UK on May 13, about 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries, and no deaths.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan