MoH to inspect medical supplies purchase, Covid-19 vaccines distribution

Illustrative photo
As the plan, in 2022, the Ministry of Health will conduct 47 inspections, of which 25 inspection turns will be performed by the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health and the rest will be conducted by the assigned specialized units.
The Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health will concentrate on the inspection of reception, distribution and injection of Covid-19 vaccines and laboratory biosecurity, management of the state agencies on food safety, the implementation of regulations on food safety for the products on consumer health protection, management of the state agencies on preventive medicine and the fight against HIV/AIDS.
The Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health will concentrate on the inspection of reception, distribution and injection of Covid-19 vaccines and laboratory biosecurity, management of the state agencies on food safety, the implementation of regulations on food safety for the products on consumer health protection, management of the state agencies on preventive medicine and the fight against HIV/AIDS.