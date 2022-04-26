MoH to abolish health declaration, consider Covid-19 as common disease

Regarding the health declaration in the context that the Covid-19 pandemic has gradually been controlled, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, on April 26, said that Vietnam no longer carried out epidemiological tracing, and life had also been returning to normal. Therefore, Vietnam will not require domestic health declarations in the coming time. The Ministry of Health has assigned the Department of Preventive Medicine to develop guidelines on this matter and make specific announcements.



"Shortly, we will remove the domestic health declaration. It is to, step by step, bring life back to normal. We do not make health declarations because we do not do tracing anymore," the Health Minister emphasized.



Noticeably, as for health declarations upon entry, the Minister of Health said that he had also requested to return to normal, which is to declare only following international regulations as before the Covid-19 pandemic, in which only basic information is required.



The MoH will abolish domestic health declarations as the Covid-19 pandemic has gradually been controlled. (Photo: SGGP)



According to the assessment of the MoH, the Covid-19 pandemic tended to decrease sharply in the past 30 days. Specifically, the number of community transmission cases decreased by 56.5 percent nationwide; the number of deaths fell by 60.5 percent; the number of hospitalized Covid-19 cases slid by 44.9 percent; the number of severe and critical cases dropped by 38.6 percent. The average number of new infections recorded in the past seven days is only about 10,000 cases per day, equivalent to the last week of November 2021, when the Omicron variant had not yet entered and spread widely in Vietnam. The number of deaths also dropped to less than 10 cases per day, the lowest since July 2021 until now.

The leader of the MoH also said that the ministry was studying to remove Covid-19 from the list of dangerous infectious diseases group A. It means that the Covid-19 pandemic will become a common circulating disease and some Covid-19 prevention measures, as well as the 5K regulation (face mask, disinfection, distance, no gathering, and health declaration), will be loosened.According to the assessment of the MoH, the Covid-19 pandemic tended to decrease sharply in the past 30 days. Specifically, the number of community transmission cases decreased by 56.5 percent nationwide; the number of deaths fell by 60.5 percent; the number of hospitalized Covid-19 cases slid by 44.9 percent; the number of severe and critical cases dropped by 38.6 percent. The average number of new infections recorded in the past seven days is only about 10,000 cases per day, equivalent to the last week of November 2021, when the Omicron variant had not yet entered and spread widely in Vietnam. The number of deaths also dropped to less than 10 cases per day, the lowest since July 2021 until now.





By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha