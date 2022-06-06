MoH proposes new Covid-19 message





Regarding vaccination against Covid-19, the country has administered over 222 million injections of all kinds so far.As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be controlled well, to replace the 5K message ‘Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (medical declaration)’, the Ministry of Health has developed and proposed a new message V2K ‘Vaccine – face mask – disinfection’ to consult members of the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and submit it to the Government.According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Lien Huong, Deputy Minister of Health, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 5K message has been applied effectively, making a great contribution to Covid-19 prevention and control. However, the Ministry of Health has recently advised to temporarily suspend medical declaration and restriction on mass gatherings and keeping distance. Thus, only face masks and disinfection remain. However, the 5K message will still be adopted if new virus variants affecting people's health appear.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao