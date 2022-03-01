People can use chip-based ID cards to replace health insurance cards when they visit medical facilities (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health proposed functional units to formulate plans and prepare resources for the provision of medical examination and treatment for patients with chip-based citizen IDs integrated with health insurance card codes or via an application VNEID

At the same time, it is recommended that medical examination and treatment facilities publicly notify patients of health insurance medical examination and treatment information by means of citizen identification with a chip or via the VNEID application. The will be applicable to citizens who have successfully registered for an e-ID account provided by the Ministry of Public Security.

In case the citizen's identity check (QR code scan) or via VNEID application has valid information about participation in social insurance, the medical examination and treatment facility will check information and admit patients according to the current procedures.

Additionally, medical staff should tell patients that patients can use the chip-based ID or the VNEID application instead of the health insurance cards for the next examination and treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam Social Security has recently coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security to gradually synchronize national insurance data with national population data as well as develop technical solutions so that people can look up information about health insurance through chip-based citizen identification cards.

Many people have integrated information about health insurance into the citizen identification data.

Prior, the Ministry of Public Security’s police department for administrative management of social order has stated driver’s license, social insurance, and Covid-19 vaccination certificate are among the documents to be incorporated into the new chip-based ID cards. The department is working with the Ministry of Transport and Vietnam Social Security for such incorporation to help the cards replace a series of documents.

Under the Law on Citizen Identification in 2014, people from 14 years of age can obtain an ID card, which is then renewed when they turn 25, 40, and 60.

By the end of September, the Ministry of Public Security had issued about 45 million chip-based ID cards, each consisting of a QR code on the front and a machine-readable zone on its back.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong