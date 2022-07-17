  1. Health

MoH asks to accelerate booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for residents

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic re-outbreak in some countries, the Ministry of Health (MoH) required the localities and relevant units to promptly review the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the last six months of 2022, build the vaccination plan for 2023 and vaccination campaign for children from six months to under five years old.
Besides, it is important to push up the third and fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for residents.
A statement of the Ministry of Health yesterday said that amid the appearance and spread of sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 in some countries, including in those having advanced medical systems, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control required the sectors, functional forces at all levels, localities to strictly raise awareness of the pandemic, maintain the Covid-19 prevention and control measures to avoid the re-outbreak of the pandemic.

By Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

