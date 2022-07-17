Besides, it is important to push up the third and fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for residents.A statement of the Ministry of Health yesterday said that amid the appearance and spread of sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 in some countries, including in those having advanced medical systems, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control required the sectors, functional forces at all levels, localities to strictly raise awareness of the pandemic, maintain the Covid-19 prevention and control measures to avoid the re-outbreak of the pandemic.
MoH asks to accelerate booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for residents
In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic re-outbreak in some countries, the Ministry of Health (MoH) required the localities and relevant units to promptly review the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the last six months of 2022, build the vaccination plan for 2023 and vaccination campaign for children from six months to under five years old.