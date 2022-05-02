MoH asks relevant units not to obstruct vaccine passport verification

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has recently sent an official dispatch to the health departments of provinces and cities nationwide, the medical units under the MoH, and the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) about vaccine passports.



Accordingly, to ensure the right to be granted vaccination certificates and vaccine passports when participating in Covid-19 vaccination for people, the MoH asks the above units to strictly remind medical staff and officers under the management of the unit involved in the electronic signing of Covid-19 vaccination certificates and vaccine passports not to obstruct, cause difficulties, and engage in profiteering acts.



The MoH thoroughly informed that all relevant organizations and individuals must not cause difficulties to people in the issuance of vaccination certificates and the confirmation of vaccine passports. If negative acts occur, they must take full responsibility before the law. At the same time, the Department for Emulation - Reward and Communication was assigned to actively publicize to all people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 about the right to receive vaccination certificates and vaccine passports.



According to the Information Technology Unit under the MoH, more than 3.5 million Vietnamese people have received vaccine passports nationwide. Although the MoH, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Information and Communications have repeatedly urged, about 7.6 million injections have not been updated to the system yet.



Along with that, of the more than 73.4 million people who have a citizen ID/ID card, over 43 million injections have been verified, but have had incorrect information, including identification number, date of birth, full name, and other information.

The MoH ordered localities to complete the update and authentication of vaccination information for vaccine passport verification before June 1 because data communication and information authentication are not only for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and the verification of vaccine passports, but they also have significance in the future when accelerating the application of information technology and digital transformation in the medical industry, such as smart hospitals and electronic medical records. It is to create all conveniences for people in accessing medical services.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Gia Bao