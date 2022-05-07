Miraculous moment of brain-dead person’s heart revived in new body

The scene of the heart transplant performed by Hue Central Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, at 10.47 a.m. on May 6, the heart was taken from the chest of a brain-dead organ donor at Gia Dinh People's Hospital. With the utmost support from Gia Dinh People's Hospital, Cho Ray Hospital, the Vietnam National Coordinating Center for Human Organ Transplantation, and the HCMC traffic police, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines created favorable conditions to help transport the heart as quickly as possible. As a result, the heart reached Hue city safely at 1.32 p.m. on the same day.

Patient M.S.H after receiving a heart transplant at Hue General Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)



After 1 hour and 20 minutes of surgery, the heart of the brain-dead donor beats again in the recipient's chest. The lucky person with all the suitable indicators to receive the heart is H., 37, residing in Quang Binh Province, who are suffering from end-stage heart failure and undergoing active medical treatment at Hue General Hospital. He had been waiting for the opportunity to receive a heart transplant for more than 4 years.After 1 hour and 20 minutes of surgery, the heart of the brain-dead donor beats again in the recipient's chest.



The team of experts from Hue Central Hospital brings the heart of the 19-year-old brain-dead organ donor to Hue City by air. (Photo: SGGP) Prof. - Dr. Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of Hue Central Hospital, said that this heart transplant set two new records, including the shortest time from taking and moving the heart to when the heart beats again and the shortest operation time.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao