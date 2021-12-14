Ministry warns of self-test without health status declaration

Many people sought medical treatment after self-testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 without declaring their health status to local health authorities. This can lead to widespread community transmission seriously affecting the prevention and control of Covid-19.



In its document to health departments in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Health asked to increase testing because many people didn’t report their health status to local health authorities after self-testing positive for Covid-19.

Departments of health in cities and provinces were urged to cooperate with related agencies to increase information of testing results and consultation to dwellers. Moreover, health authorities should announce their hotlines to receive reports of people’s positive test results. Health care workers will guide people on how to prevent transmission to curb self-medication at home.





By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong