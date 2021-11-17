Leaders are held accountable for low vaccine coverage



Departments of Health will be held accountable for vaccination progress and shortage of vaccines because of slow reports to the Provincial Party Committee, the City Party Committee, and people.

The Ministry of Health said that by the afternoon of the same day, more than 100.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as of November 16. In which, the rate of people aged 18 years and over getting one dose and two doses of Covid-19 vaccine is about 88 percent and 48 percent respectively.

Presently, 18 provinces including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, HCMC, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, Lam Dong, Vinh Long, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Kien Giang and Hau Giang have achieved 95 percent of residents aged 18 and over had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

So far, the Ministry of Health has allocated more than 116 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to localities for vaccination rollout. It is expected that from now to December 2021, more vaccines will be brought to the country. Therefore, the Ministry of Health has just sent an urgent document to secretaries of Party committees across the country to urge ramping up the progress of the vaccination drive.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health asked secretaries of Party committees to direct Departments of Health to speed up the vaccination rollout so that all people aged 18 years and over get the first dose of vaccines.

Additionally, those who have received the first dose of the vaccine will have the second one on schedule. Local administrations and health authorities must check the quantity of vaccines left and report the vaccines taken from the Ministry of Health and donated by businesses.

Localities keep an eye on the stock of vaccines asking for additional supplies of vaccine if they are running out of the drug.

The Ministry of Health also pointed out that Departments of Health must propose vaccine needs from now until the end of the year to cover people aged 18 and over and children aged 12-17 in the area and vaccine demand in 2022. Health authorities must send reports of vaccine needs to the Ministry of Health before November 20.

As of November 15, Vietnam saw 100 million doses of vaccines administered. The Southeast Asian country has finished two-third of 150 million doses of vaccine in its largest vaccination rollout.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong