Ministry urges to prevent diseases caused by Adenoviruses

Accordingly, healthcare facilities must surveillance, early detection of disease cases, outbreaks of the Adenovirus, implementing thorough handling of outbreaks, limiting spread to a large area.



Adenoviruses can cause a wide range of illnesses such as • common cold or flu-like symptoms • fever • sore throat • acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs, sometimes called a “chest cold”) • pneumonia (infection of the lungs) • pink eye (conjunctivitis) • acute gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain) The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology must urgently coordinate with the National Children's Hospital to review, investigate, and analyze the epidemiology of cases of adenovirus infection and death at the National Children's Hospital.



The National Children's Hospital said that since the beginning of the year until now, the hospital has detected 412 cases of infection with the Adenovirus, and 324 of them were forced to be hospitalized; worse, the number of cases tends to increase from May 8 to present and six deaths were recorded.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Ministry of Health said that during the day, the country had 2,287 more cases of Covid-19 and 1,666 people recovered with four more deaths. Currently, 128 patients were put on oxygen and ventilators.

Medial workers have administered over 259.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine nationwide.









By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan