Ministry urges to give guidance on use of Hayat-Vax, Abdala vaccines

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)In its dispatch yesterday, the Ministry asked the organizers of the Expanded Immunization Program and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) to have guidance on the administration of the two vaccines. Moreover, the Institute ought to issue updates of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna, Vero Cell, and Johnson & Johnson.
The organizer of the Expanded Immunization Program was proposed to coordinate with NIHE and Pasteur institutes in all regions countrywide for training courses of Covid-19 vaccine administration in all cities and provinces no later than October 5.
Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine is manufactured in China and packaged in the United Arab Emirates while the Abdala vaccine is manufactured at the AICA Laboratories Company, Base Business Unit (BBU) AICA in Cuba.
The Vietnamese health ministry has given conditional approval for use in emergencies for the Made-in-UAE Covid-19 vaccine Hayat-Vax and the Cuban-made Abdala vaccine. Vietnam has greenlighted Vimedimex Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company to import 30 million doses of Covid-19 Hayat-vax vaccine for businesses that will pay to inoculate their employees.
In related news, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had working sessions with representatives from countries that are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from September 21 to 24. On September 23 morning, the Vietnamese State leader witnessed the handout ceremony of medical equipment.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said that Vietnamese people in the US have donated to the vaccine fund in contribution to the support for the country. California Waste Solutions Company granted 1,000 oxygen generators worth nearly US$3 million for Covid-19 patients. Prior, the company had given Vietnam 250 oxygen generators worth $750,000 for Covid-19 patients at home and in field hospitals.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said that Vietnamese people in the US have donated to the vaccine fund in contribution to the support for the country. California Waste Solutions Company granted 1,000 oxygen generators worth nearly US$3 million for Covid-19 patients. Prior, the company had given Vietnam 250 oxygen generators worth $750,000 for Covid-19 patients at home and in field hospitals.