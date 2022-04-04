Ministry to issue vaccine passports to people from April 15

The Ministry of Health will issue vaccine passports to people from April 15

On the morning of April 4, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Health held a nationwide online conference to guide the implementation of vaccine passport issuance.

Vaccine passports are, in essence, digital documents that record a person’s inoculation history and personal information such as full name, date of birth, nationality, number of injections, injection date, dose number, and vaccine types. Vaccine passports will be displayed on the Electronic Health Book application, the PC-Covid or on the Ministry of Health’s portal.

Chairing the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said that up to now, the coverage of Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam has reached a very high level in the region and internationally.

According to statistics on the national vaccine immunization portal, more than 206 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered countrywide. The coverage rate of the Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and over with the first dose reaching nearly 100 percent while it is 99 percent for the second dose and the rate of people who have received the third dose is about 50 percent.

Some 99 percent and 94 percent of children aged 12 -17 have received the first and the second doses. The Ministry of Health and localities are also preparing to give Covid vaccines to children from 5 to under 12 years old in early April.

Carrying out the tasks assigned by the Government, the Ministry of Health has issued Decision No. 5772/QD-BYT on the form and process for the issuance of vaccine passports from the end of 2021.

Soon, the Ministry of Health coordinated with the Ministry of Information and Communications and related units to add a section on the Covid-19 Immunization Management Platform and related systems for digital signature and registration of vaccine passports.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan speaks at the online conference Up to now, the systems are ready for the deployment of vaccine passports for people. As planned, from April 15, the Ministry of Health will organize the issuance of vaccine passports to people nationwide.

According to Mr. Do Truong Duy, Director of the Information Technology Department under the Ministry of Health, up to now, the issuance of basic vaccine passports has been basically completed; hence, people will be given vaccine passports without having to perform any further procedures provided that they fulfilled correct information at medical centers where residents get the vaccine shot.

Immunization facilities across the country should review and supplement Covid-19 vaccination information on the service system to issue vaccine passports to those who want to make business trip or tourists.

People can ask to correct their unprecise information of vaccination on the Covid-19 Immunization Portal at https://tiemchungcovid19.gov.vn or contact vaccination facility directly for corrections.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan