Inspection teams check the prevention task after detecting first case of monkeypox in HCMC

The delegation of the Ministry of Health led by Dr. Nguyen Luong Tam, Deputy Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine, had a reality check on monkeypox prevention in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the meeting with the delegation, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung said that as soon as there was information about monkeypox, the Department of Health in the city has provide training for medical workers in treatment, prevention of monkey smallpox.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health pays special attention to monitoring and detecting imported cases at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and seaports. In addition, because the transmission route of monkeypox is relatively complicated, the health sector also focuses on checking medical establishments on treating sexually transmitted diseases, dermatology in addition to coordination with the HIV Prevention Program to have screening tests and early detection for people at risk.

At the same time, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City also increased information on the prevention of monkeypox to city dwellers.

Dr. Nguyen Luong Tam affirmed there has so far been no case of transmission from the first patient after she returned to Vietnam. This is the initial success of the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City.

For good prevention task of monkeypox in the near future, Dr. Nguyen Luong Tam asked the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City to give advice to the municipal People's Committee on the scenario to respond to monkeypox and strengthen the control work including inspecting, supervising and directing epidemic prevention and control especially districts at risk of monkeypox.

Inspectors visit the first monkeypox patient in a hospital in HCMC In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) and the quarantine force at Tan Son Nhat International Airport were directed to continue strengthening inspection and monitoring flights from other countries that had reported cases of monkeypox. Suspected cases will be taken to the HCMC-based Hospital for Tropical Diseases for sampling, classification and isolation.

Simultaneously, citywide hospitals were urged to strengthen close monitoring of cases with clinical symptoms such as monkeypox when visiting the hospital. In particular, infirmaries should pay attention to the prevention of infection and cross-infection in hospitals to protect healthcare workers. Private clinics and dermatology clinics were urged to increase vigilance for suspected cases of monkeypox.

Before that, the delegation went to Tan Son Nhat International Airport to check the prevention of monkeypox because a huge number of people from other countries have come to Vietnam through the crowded airport.

According to Dr. Nguyen Hong Tam, Deputy Director of HCDC, since the implementation of monkeypox surveillance at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, authorities have detected nine passengers with high body temperatures. Medical quarantine staff has instructed people to go home to self-monitor their health and report to local medical centers if they experience serious symptoms.

The main transmission route for the monkeypox virus is close and prolonged skin-to-skin contact (e.g. when cuddling or having sex), especially contact with the skin changes (rash, blisters, pustules, wounds, scabs).

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan