Ministry recieves Australian-donated equipment for Covid-19 response

At the event (Photo: VNA)



This include a Xenios extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system, dialysis machines, and oxygen generators.

Speaking at the event, Major General Nguyen Hung Thang, Deputy Chairman and Chief of the Staff of the ministry’s General Department of Logistics, said the donation is important for the pandemic prevention works, helps treat severe patients more effectively, and strengthens the capacity of the Vietnamese army in response to Covid-19.Highlighting Australia’s assistance for Vietnam since the beginning of the pandemic via providing vaccines, guidance materials, and experiences, among others, he said it demonstrates the effective cooperation between the two countries in general and their militaries in particular.Thang said he hopes the countries will further beef up their join works in military medicine and Covid-19 fight.For his part, Mark Tattersall, Chargé d'Affaires at the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, stated the Vietnamese ministry is an important partner of Australia and plays a key role in Vietnam’s response to Covid-19 over the past three years.Australia is proud to cooperate with and support the Vietnamese Government in fighting the pandemic, he affirmed, adding that his country has so far transferred more than 22.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 14.4 million doses for Vietnam’s vaccination campaign for children.The diplomat stressed Australia will stand side by side with Vietnam in its efforts for pandemic prevention and control.Considering defence-security cooperation a pillar in the nation’s strategic partnership, Tattersall said it is expanding across fields including peacekeeping, English language training, delegation exchange, military medical exchange, and Covid-19 response, expressing his hope such ties will thrive in the time to come.

Vietnamplus