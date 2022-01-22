According to Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, WHO does not have any official recommendations on vaccination for children aged 5-11 years. Therefore, the Ministry of Health must be cautious about implementing Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11. It must study well other countries’ vaccination plans.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has regularly had talks with WHO about vaccination for children at this age to ensure both protection for children, most importantly, for their safety.

Moreover, the Ministry must take account of parents’ agreement and community’s acceptability; hence, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Health to increase communication to raise people's awareness about vaccination for children.

On the same day, the Drug Administration of Vietnam sent an official dispatch to Zuellig Pharma Vietnam Company about the dose of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.

Accordingly, the Drug Administration of Vietnam has received documents, dossiers, and accompanying documents from Zuellig Pharma Vietnam on the request for a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Based on the conclusion of the Advisory Council for the issuance of a registration certificate for the circulation of drugs and medicinal ingredients, the Drug Administration of Vietnam agreed with the proposal to inject the booster dose of Moderna vaccine according to the instructions of the vaccine manufacturer that is 0.25ml dose, containing 50mcg mNRA for adults.

Also yesterday, Saigontourist Group, which was assigned by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to organize Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022, announced visitors line up and take preventive measures including medical declaration via PC-Covid application, hand sanitizer, temperature check, and donning masks in accordance with regulations during the tour. The organizers arranged six exit gates along both sides of the road at the intersection between Nguyen Hue street and branch roads.

The organizer added that depending on the epidemic situation, the operating time, closing time, and the temporary suspension of welcoming visitors to the flower street will change under the direction of the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City, the recommendations of the Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the theme of Homeland Spring, Warmth of Love, Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Year of the Tiger 2022 will be open from January 29, 2022, to February 4, 2022.

The Ministry of Health said that on the day, roughly 2,256 more people with Covid-19 were discharged from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to nearly 1.8 million, and 177 deaths were recorded in 29 provinces and cities. To date, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Vietnam is 36,443 cases.

An additional 15,935 cases of Covid-19 in 62 provinces and cities were announced countrywide including 10,912 community cases. Among localities, Hanoi continued to have the highest daily number of cases with 2,805 cases, followed by Da Nang with 964 cases and Hai Phong with 796 cases. The number of cases in Ho Chi Minh City dropped sharply to only 227 cases.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan