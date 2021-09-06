Ministry prompts HCMC, southern localities to reduce Covid-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health asks HCMC and southern localities to take drastic measures to reduce Covid-19 deaths. (Photo: SGGP)



Based on the current situation of the pandemic, the localities should pay attention to establishing Covid-19 treatment field hospitals following the Ministry of Health’s 3-storey pyramid model ; turn existing healthcare units into Covid-19 treatment medical units; promote the role of healthcare stations of wards, communes and towns; set up mobile healthcare stations and Community-based Covid-19 prevention teams; improve the operation of the 115 emergency system and vehicles transporting patients to Covid-19 treatment hospitals.

The Ministry of Health also suggested the provinces and cities to ensure emergency medical supplies, personal protective equipment, medicines for Covid-19 treatment field hospitals, and plans for worst-case scenarios.

According to the health ministry’s requirements, Covid-19 treatment medical facilities must be equipped with oxygen concentrator with nasal cannulas and face masks in the 1st-storey unit; high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) therapy, Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV), invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), oxygen cylinders, compressed air systems in the 2nd-storey unit; high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) therapy, Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV), invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), liquid oxygen tank, compressed air systems in the 3rd-storey unit.

According to the health ministry’s requirements, Covid-19 treatment healthcare facilities must be equipped with medical devices. (Photo: SGGP)

The localities should provide drugs and medical products, personal protective equipment for field hospitals; prepare and give drugs that are out of the essential medicines list for Covid-19 patients following the hospitals' proposal to ensure the health and safety of medical workers and patients.

The provinces and cities should also prepare bags of food, essential goods and medicines for Covid-19 patients treated at home, and training programs for the frontline forces working in Covid-19 treatment medical facilities.

The People’s Committees of localities have to take responsibility for managing, monitoring and supporting F0 cases who are being treated at medical units and at home.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh