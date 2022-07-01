Ministry opens national bid for 106 drugs

Illustrative photo



Mr. Dung yesterday said that in order to solve the shortage of drugs and testing chemicals, the National Center for Drugs Centralized Shopping Centers has just opened financial proposals for bidding packages to supply drugs on the list of drugs for national centralized bidding for the period 2022-2023 with 106 lists of drugs.

It is expected that in July 2022, the center will announce the contractor selection results after the expert team evaluates and appraises them.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Drug Administration of Vietnam said that it is slated that by July 15, there will be about 3,000 types of drugs, medicinal ingredients, and biological medical products whose circulation registration certificates expire on December 3, 2022, is announced to extend the validity of the registration number according to the Clause 1 in the Article 14 of the Government's Decree No. 29/2022/ND-CP dated April 29, 2022, detailing and implementing measures for the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 12/2021/UBTVQH15 dated December 30, 2021.

This will be the second announcement of the validity extension of the drug registration number.

Previously, at the beginning of June, the Drug Administration of Vietnam announced that 6,251 drugs and medicinal ingredients and 193 vaccines and medical-biological products that expired before June 30 could have their registration numbers extended. Drugs that are allowed to be extended are used for treating many diseases such as respiratory, stomach, antibiotics, antipyretics, and pain relievers.

In order to solve the shortage of drugs and medical supplies in many hospitals and localities, the Ministry of Health is focusing on speeding up the bidding packages for drugs on the list of national centralized bidding and the list of drugs needing price negotiation.

At the same time, the Ministry urged and guided infirmaries to strengthen the capacity and efficiency of procurement and bidding as well as continue to focus on speeding up the granting of drug registration certificates and dealing with backlogs in accordance with regulations.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan