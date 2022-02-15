Ministry of National Defense establishes hospital for Covid-19 patients in HCMC

Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defense Vo Minh Luong and leaders of departments, agencies and districts in HCMC attend the establishment ceremony.
Member of the Party Central Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defense Vo Minh Luong and leaders of agencies under the Ministry of National Defense, the 7th Military Region, Ho Chi Minh City High Command, leaders of departments, agencies and districts attended the establishment ceremony.Accordingly, the Military Traditional Medicine Sub-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City's District 6 has been converted into a hospital for treating Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms with a scale of 300 to 500 beds which will officially operate from February 16.
Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong asked the hospital to closely coordinate with the functional agencies of Ho Chi Minh City to promptly receive and treat Covid-19 patients.
Apart from treating Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms, the hospital will treat post-Covid-19 patients, especially the elderly, adults with underlying medical conditions and overweight people infected with SARS-CoV-2.
In addition, the hospital needs to proactively apply the combination of herbal and western medicine for Covid-19 patient treatment.
Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defense Vo Minh Luong and leaders check medical equipment of the hospital.
Earlier, the Ministry of National Defense had opened the 5G infectious field hospital at the Military Traditional Medicine Sub-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City's District 6 to treat severe Covid-19 patients with its scale of 300 beds during the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave.After two months of treatment, the hospital has saved the lives of many severe patients, contributing to helping Ho Chi Minh City to control the Covid-19 pandemic.