Ministry of National Defense establishes hospital for Covid-19 patients in HCMC

Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defense Vo Minh Luong and leaders of departments, agencies and districts in HCMC attend the establishment ceremony.



Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defense Vo Minh Luong and leaders check medical equipment of the hospital.



Accordingly, the Military Traditional Medicine Sub-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City's District 6 has been converted into a hospital for treating Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms with a scale of 300 to 500 beds which will officially operate from February 16.Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong asked the hospital to closely coordinate with the functional agencies of Ho Chi Minh City to promptly receive and treat Covid-19 patients.Apart from treating Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms, the hospital will treat post-Covid-19 patients, especially the elderly, adults with underlying medical conditions and overweight people infected with SARS-CoV-2.In addition, the hospital needs to proactively apply the combination of herbal and western medicine for Covid-19 patient treatment.After two months of treatment, the hospital has saved the lives of many severe patients, contributing to helping Ho Chi Minh City to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong