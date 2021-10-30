Ministry licences Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for inoculation of children

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (Photo: Ministry of Health)

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said on October 29 that children living in high-risk areas will be inoculated first.

According to the Deputy Minister, Vietnam has to date administered over 78 million doses of vaccines of all kinds. The health sector is giving priority to vaccinating children aged from 16-17.

Parents or guardians of children are required to sign papers allowing the vaccination.

On October 27 morning, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s current largest pandemic hotspot, started giving Covid-19 vaccines to school children in the district of Cu Chi.

