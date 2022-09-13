Ministry launches campaign against Covid-19

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong speaks at the event

At the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong stated that for the continued fight against the epidemic in the new normal stage, the Ministry of Health calls on ministries, departments, organizations, agencies, units, and city dwellers to act together as well as raise the responsibilities and obligations of each individual.

Moreover, people should continue to actively implement epidemic prevention measures including donning face masks, using disinfection, and getting vaccines and drugs following the guidance of health authorities, or competent authorities at central and local levels.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health also called on people to unite and work together to raise awareness of disease prevention and change behaviors that are beneficial to the health of individuals, families and society.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan