Ministry issues notification of reopening entertainment venues

A karaoke parlor is shut down after the coronavirus pandemic hits Vietnam

Accordingly, in the official document, the Ministry of Health asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to consider supplementing some contents to the draft document No.353.

Specifically, before local administrators allowed the reopening of karaoke parlors and discotheques, they must consider the assessment results of the epidemic alert level in the area where karaoke parlors and bars are located.

Moreover, karaoke parlors and bars are enclosed spaces while Covid-19 contaminated aerosols can spread from an infected person simply breathing and can build up in a confined space with poor ventilation over time. As a result, the Ministry of Health proposed these venues must take heed of hygiene measures and Covid-19 preventive measures when these places are reopened.

Especially, the Ministry of Health emphasized only fully vaccinated people must adhere to the 5K rule to enter these entertainment venues. People with symptoms such as cough, fever are not allowed to enter these places.

Besides that, the Department also suggested that local administrations in areas where karaoke parlors and discotheques are located should develop a plan to cope with possible outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Dan Thuy