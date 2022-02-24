The Ministry of Health added the antiviral drug Remdesivir to the treatment of Covid-19 for children



In this new regimen, the Ministry of Health added the antiviral drug Remdesivir to the treatment of Covid-19 for children.

Accordingly, Remdesivir is indicated for the treatment of mild inpatients with premature birth, obesity, diabetes, genetic diseases, metabolic disorders, cancer, or patients with respiratory failure who must use ventilators. Previously, children with mild Covid-19 were not given Remdesivir.

Along with that, the Ministry of Health also changed the guidance on suspected cases and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Accordingly, children are confirmed to have Covid-19 only when they have positive test results for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR test; children who were in close contact and had a positive rapid test result for SARS-CoV-2, children with epidemiological factors, clinical symptoms suspected of having Covid-19 and positive rapid test results and children have epidemiological factors and have positive rapid test results two times.

The new Omicron variant is dominating new Covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City.

By K. Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan