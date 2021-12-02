Ministry guides same vaccine type or mRNA for third dose against Covid-19

Illustrative photo

For instance, if a person gets the Sinopharm vaccine, they can receive a booster shot of the same type or Moderna vaccine mRNA or a viral vector vaccine (Astrazeneca vaccine).

On the morning of December 2, in order to strengthen immunity against Covid-19 for those who have been vaccinated fully, the Ministry of Health has sent an official dispatch to the health departments in provinces and cities, the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the Pasteur Institute, the Department of Health, the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Military Medicine, the General Department of Logistics, the Ministry of Defense on the administration of the coronavirus (Covid-19) booster vaccine dose which helps improve the protection people have from their first two doses of the vaccine.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health urged organizations and local authorities to continue accelerating the progress of Covid-19 vaccine vaccination for those from 18 years old and older. Those aged 50 or older are the first priority under the direction of the Government, the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health was instructed to administer the same vaccines as the first vaccine jab that people received or Moderna vaccine mRNA or AstraZeneca vaccine

Noticeably, regarding the additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health required implementation for groups of people aged 18 years and older while fully vaccinated people aged 50 years and older with moderate to severe immunodeficiency such as organ transplant recipients, cancer, HIV, immunosuppressive drugs, or been treated for six months must be given priority.

According to the Ministry, some people who have had two vaccine shots may receive a Covid-19 booster shot six months after their second dose. Up to now, the country has received and administered more than 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for people over 18 years old. More than 94 percent of people received at least one vaccine shot and nearly 68 percent of people receive full two doses.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong