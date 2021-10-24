Ministry guides administration of Abdala Covid-19 vaccine

According to the guidelines, the Abdala vaccine is manufactured at the AICA Laboratories Company, Base Business Unit (BBU) AICA in Cuba with the active ingredient recombinant protein indicated for injection in people aged 19-65 years.

The administration consists of three doses and the interval between doses is 14 days. So far, more than three million doses of the Abdala vaccine have been immunized for people in the community, with very rare cases of anaphylaxis and without deaths or other serious side effects related to vaccination.

On the evening of the same day, the Ministry of Health said that on the day, the National System of Covid-19 Case Management recorded 3,373 Covid-19 infection cases in 47 provinces and cities, including 1,332 locally transmitted cases.

Furthermore, 1,338 people with Covid-19 were discharged from medical facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 804,664 people while the Ministry also announced 77 deaths related to Covid-19.

Deputy Director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Hanoi Khong Minh Tuan yesterday said that up to now, the capital city has examined and tested over 3,000 people from southern provinces. Thereby, 32 positive cases who were returnees from Ho Chi Minh City (23 cases), Dong Nai (5 cases), Binh Duong (3 cases), Tay Ninh (1 case) were detected. Of the 32 cases mentioned above, 19 people have got full two doses of the vaccines, 8 people have had one dose, 4 people have not been vaccinated and one person has not been eligible for vaccination.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan