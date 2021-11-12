Ministry expects non-public hospitals to join in Covid-19 battle





The Ministry ordered people’s committees in cities and provinces across the country to direct departments of health to develop a plan for mobilization of private hospitals in the battle against Covid-19.

The country has more than 37, 870 private medical establishments and hospitals accounting for 20 percent of the total number of medical clinics and infirmaries. However, some private hospitals have not taken part in the fight against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health announced 8,162 new cases taking the total number of infections to 1,000,897 yesterday evening. Moreover, it announced additional 1,894 recoveries and 84 deaths. Additionally, more than 95.5 million doses of the vaccines have been administered citywide.

Following the complicated development of Covid-19 in the Mekong Delta Province of Bac Lieu, chairman of the province’s People Committee Pham Van Thieu yesterday afternoon ordered all employees and staff in state organizations to enhance drastic measures against the coronavirus.

The administration in Gia RaiTown in Bac Lieu decided to issue a fine of VND20 million (US$887.47) on the Tan Khoi Seafood Import-Export Company for violating the Covid-19 prevention regulations. Prior, an employee in the Tan Khoi Company in Gia Rai Town tested positive for the new coronavirus on October 19. The company has ended up with 700 employees contracting Covid-19 after ignoring the Covid-19 prevention rule.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong