Ministry asks to follow interval instruction between first, second vaccine doses

SGGP
The Ministry of Health yesterday sent its document to departments nationwide asking to follow its instruction of interval between two shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

At a mobile vaccination venue (Photo: SGGP)
According to AstraZeneca manufacturers’ instruction, a person should receive their second dose of AstraZeneca from four to eight weeks after the first, said the Ministry.
As per the World Health Organization’s recommended dosage, two doses given intramuscularly (0.5ml each) with an interval of 8 to 12 weeks.
Therefore, Vietnamese Ministry of Health has decided the interval of eight to 12 weeks between two doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine for people who have received the first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy

