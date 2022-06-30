Ministry asked to issue regulation to amend drugs, medical equipment shortage

After yesterday’s meeting of the Standing Committee of the Government, chaired by the Prime Minister, about the socio-economic status of Vietnam in the first 6 months, the Government Office released a formal dispatch on addressing shortages of drugs and medical equipment.

Based on the reports of the Planning & Investment Ministry, the Finance Ministry, and opinions from other delegates, the Standing Committee of the Government has delivered a request for MoH to cooperate with the Finance Ministry and related ministries, state agencies to review all applicable regulations on drug and medical equipment purchase, social resource mobilization in this matter, public-private collaboration in the healthcare field.

MoH then has to issue regulations, instructions within its power to immediately tackle the current shortages of drugs, medical equipment at various healthcare institutes before July 4 in order to satisfy the demands of the public regarding medical treatments.

Along with that are proposals, reports from MoH to the Government to consider any issues out of its power. Simultaneously, MoH must hold bidding sessions for medicine and medical equipment at central level, while directing provinces and healthcare units to immediately hold similar events at their levels according to regulations, avoiding any negativity, corruptions, waste, and group interests.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam