Ministry approves Covid-19 vaccine dosage, administration for children

According to the decision, children aged 5 through 11 years receive an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. These children are vaccinated with the dose of 0.2 ml including 10mcg while one dose for children from 12 years and above is 0.3ml of vaccine containing 30mcg of mRNA.

In terms of dosage form, the Ministry of Health prescribed that the vaccine for children above 12 years old is concentrated solutions for injection while the vaccine for the 5–11-year-old age group is less concentrated and contains other buffer salts. These vaccines are provided by Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium company, BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH, Pharmacia and Upjohn Company LLC and Hospira Incorporated.

As reported by Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, the purchase procedure of Covid 19 Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 12-year-old children has been completed. Previously, the Government had a resolution agreeing to buy nearly 22 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to inject children from 5 years old to under 12 years old. At the same time, it required medical institutions to prepare facilities, equipment, storage, and human resources to administer Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children from 5 years old to under 12 years old.

As of March 1, Vietnam has already received 218 million Covid-19 doses of many kinds. Among them, around 201.9 million doses have been allocated to many localities. Responsible agencies are working to check the quality of the remaining vaccine. Up to now, healthcare staff nationwide have administered 16.9 million doses of vaccine and more than 16.9 doses have been administered to children from 12 years old to 17 years old.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan