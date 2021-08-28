Ministry allocates 103,680 vials of Remdesivir to Hanoi, Southern localities



These bottles of Remdesivir have been distributed to 12 hospitals and intensive care units in HCMC, Hanoi, Can Tho, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An,Tra Vinh and Vinh Long.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is used for hospitalized patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, oxygen saturation of 94% or less while they were breathing ambient air, and radiologic evidence of pneumonia.

Remdesivir is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Covid-19 in October, 2020. The antiviral drug Remdesivir helps shorten the duration of Covid-19 treatment and reduce recovery time from coronavirus. It has been approved for temporary use as a Covid-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide. The access to this new drug has been extremely difficult.

Vingroup successfully negotiated an order of 500,000 Remdesivir drug vials. . The amount of drugs could be used to support the treatment of about 80,000 to 100,000 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam. The shipments of medicines have been delivered to Vietnam in August.

On the same day, the Ministry has also launched a temporary list of medicines to treat Covid-19 at home.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Kim Khanh