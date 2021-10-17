Ministries unify vaccination data





Along with that, the whole country had 1,581 more recovered patients and 88 deaths. The Covid-19 death toll in Vietnam now hits 21,131, accounting for 2.4 percent of the total number of infections.The Medical Center of Thu Duc City said that it had administered the Sputnik V vaccine from the morning of October 16 at three places, including the Medical Center Region 2, Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market, and the Postal Hospital.The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that since the day the city started organizing the first round of vaccination to October 15, 12,540,097 injections had been administered, of which 5,431,683 people received the second dose.On the afternoon of October 16, the Ministry of Health, in association with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Information and Communications, held an online conference with localities to thoroughly understand some contents of Covid-19 vaccination and solutions to authenticate and link vaccination data with the national database on population.Up to now, 12,000 accounts have been issued for medical workers nationwide, with 59 million vaccination entries being updated. Because the platform uses public internet with a large number of accounts, vaccination data has not been updated fully in terms of the number of injections and information of people being injected.Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications, said that from October 20, provinces and cities must use only one application to update vaccination data and strive to complete reviewing vaccination data by November 11 for people to update information accurately.

By Nguyen Quoc, Thanh An – Translated by Thanh Nha