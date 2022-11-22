Ministries plan to increase Covid-19 vaccination for preschoolers, students

The Ministry of Health and the Minsitry of Education and Training plan to increase Covid-19 vaccination for preschoolers, students

The plan aims to have at least 80 percent of children from 12 to under 18 years of age in educational institutions receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Moreover, according to the plan, at least 80 percent of children from 5 to under 12 years old in designated educational institutions receive two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The two ministries will periodically update information on vaccination progress at least once a week, and information on provinces and cities with delayed vaccination for children in preschools to have timely direction.

According to statistics of the Ministry of Health, as of November, the coverage rate of the first, second and third doses for children from 12 to under 18 years old is 100 percent, 100 percent, and 63.8 percent respectively while the coverage rates for the first and second dose for children from 5 to under 12 years old reached 88.9 percent and 62.1 percent respectively.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan