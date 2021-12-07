Military medical forces support Tra Vinh, Can Tho in Covid-19 fight

The Military Hospital 354 mobilized 24 military officials to support the Covid-19 fight in Can Tho City.

On the same day, Can Tho City welcomed 39 military medical workers who have experience in the Covid-19 fight and patient treatment. Among them, 24 military officials from the Military Hospital 354 who are responsible for supporting frontline forces at the Can Tho City General Hospital.

According to the People’s Committee of Tra Vinh Province, the Military Medical Academy and Military Hospital 105 under the Ministry of National Defense mobilized 39 officials, soldiers and doctors to strengthen supports for the Covdi-19 pandemic control and prevention in the locality.The military medical forces were divided into 13 teams to perform their tasks in Tieu Can, Cau Ngang, Tra Cu, Chau Thanh districts and Tra Vinh City. They will collaborate with the local medical sector to take samples for the Covid-19 test from people, manage, treat and take care of coronavirus infections at home.According to Can Tho City’s health sector, the number of Covid-19 patients in the city is forecast to increase in the coming time. Therefore, Can Tho City People's Committee has planned to put private and public hospitals into Covid-19 patient reception and treatment.The Ministry of Health announced that Can Tho City recorded 1,152 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths related to the disease on December 6.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong