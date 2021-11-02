Medical workers in Ca Mau Province take samples for testing (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Van Dung, Director of the Department of Health in Ca Mau Province in the southern tip of Vietnam, had signed an announcement of Covid-19 level in districts/ communes in the province

According to the Center for Disease Control of Ca Mau province, Ca Mau Province recorded 90 cases of Covid-19 including nine locally-transmitted cases. Since the country has been hit by the fourth Covid-19 outbreak, Ca Mau Province has recorded 1,874 cases.

Elsewhere in the Mekong Delta region, Bac Lieu Province reported 382 new Covid-19 cases, down 32 cases compared to the day before. Worse, 157 were recorded in the community.

Specifically, 57 locally-transmitted cases in Gia Rai town were detected through tracing of contacts of infected cases in Tan Khoi Company, Chau Ba Thao Company, F89 Seafood Company, and the community control.

In Bac Lieu city, 51 cases were detected through community screening testing with 13 cases in Dong Hai District and eight cases in Vinh Loi District.

Chairman of Bac Lieu People's Committee Pham Van Thieu yesterday signed a decision to announce the level of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Accordingly, 20/64 are ranked at very high risk and red zones including Gia Rai town and Bac Lieu city. Dong Hai, Phuoc Long and Hong Dan districts are at the third level and Vinh Loi, Hoa Binh districts are at the second level. Right after the province announced its level of Covid-19, Bac Lieu authorities set up and operated epidemic control checkpoints.

From the fourth Covid-19 outbreak to October 20, Bac Lieu province has not recorded under 1,000 Covid-19 cases. However, the number of cases has kept increasing. Up to now, Bac Lieu province has had 3,624 Covid-19 cases or just in 10 days, Bac Lieu recorded over 2,600 Covid-19 cases.





By Tan Thai - Translated by Uyen Phuong