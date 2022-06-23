Mekong Delta promotes vaccination against Covid-19

A student in the Mekong Delta is innoculated with Covid-19 vaccine

The Department of Health of Bac Lieu Province said that it has directed medical centers in the province to strengthen the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic after the detection of 25 new patients at the Department of Pediatrics in the Bac Lieu General Hospital.

Moreover, the Department of Health of Bac Lieu Province said that the health sector observed an increasing trend of Covid-19 community transmission within the province. Therefore, healthcare facilities in communes were suggested to speed up the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and over to be completed in the second quarter of 2022 in addition to giving the fourth dose for people from 18 years old and the third dose for children from 12-17 years old according to regulations.

In Ca Mau, the Chairman of this provincial People's Committee directed to promote vaccination against Covid-19 for people aged 18 years and older. Children from 5 to under 12 years old ought to get the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in August 2022.

The local health sector must ensure adequate medical drugs, biological products, supplies, and equipment for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic and medical examination and treatment for people in the province.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Dan Thuy