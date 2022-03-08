Mekong Delta: Number of Covid-19 cases in schools on rise

The statistics of the CDC of Ben Tre Province showed that the whole province recorded 504 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 183 cases related to educational institutions.Amid the high surge, the provincial medical sector is closely monitoring the Covid-19 development in the educational institutions. The infectious pupils and students of Covid-19 will be isolated at home for treatment. Previously, the Provincial Department of Health performed the Covid-19 cases handling training for schools.
In Tra Vinh Province, from December 2021 to March 3, 2022, the whole province recorded 165 Covid-19 pupils infected with Covid-19.
The Mekong Delta province leaders required the medical sector to concentrate on handling Covid-19 cases, raise awareness of responsibility at medical institutions, support the treatment and strengthen the pandemic prevention and control measures, visit and encourage teachers and pupils with difficult circumstances.
Director of the Provincial Department of Health of Vinh Long Van Cong Minh said that the province has recently recorded many Covid-19 cases related to educational institutions and the number of cases was on the rise but under control.