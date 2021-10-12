Mekong Delta localities implement large-scale Covid-19 vaccination

As for Can Tho City, the local Health Department had submitted an official letter to the ministry to receive nearly 40,000 Pfizer vaccine doses and 500,000 Vero Cell vaccine shots. Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Duong Tan Hien said that the vaccine coverage in the city would reach around 60 percent after this vaccination campaign is completed.

In the province of Soc Trang, with 500,000 more Covid-19 vaccine doses , the local health sector has planned to accelerate the first shot vaccination from October 11 to October 20 and the second shot vaccination from November 2 to January 15, 2022 for people with underlying medical conditions, adults aged over 50 years, over 13-week old pregnant women, residents living in pandemic-hit areas, drivers, traders and workers at enterprises, industrial zones and production facilities.Director of the Department of Health of Tra Vinh Province Kien Soc Kha yesterday said that the Ministry of Health distributed 500,000 Vero cell vaccine doses and the locality is mobilizing medical workers and appropriate forces to perform the vaccination process for employees.In Ben Tre Province, 100,000 Vero cell doses out of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses had arrived in the locality and it is expected that the local medical sector will administer those vaccine doses this month.

By Tuan Quang, Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong